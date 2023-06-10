Pep Guardiola clears all doubts

16
When moving to the Premier League, it was questioned whether Guardiola’s tactics would work in English football. she does The Spaniard has formed an almost unstoppable team from the Citizens.
If there’s a grain of truth behind a quip, English football has at least slightly changed coach Josep Guardiola’s possession-centric philosophy. After last week’s FA Cup triumph, Guardiola sneered that Manchester City’s opening goal after twelve seconds was due to the “brilliant idea” of the coach, i.e. himself, because he could not remember the kick-and-rush rooted in England. adjusted».
See also Wu Lei single-handedly made opponents a red card and the national football team dominated the number of players and drew with New Zealand 0-0 – yqqlm