Pep Guardiola clears all doubts

When moving to the Premier League, it was questioned whether Guardiola’s tactics would work in English football. she does The Spaniard has formed an almost unstoppable team from the Citizens.

After Barcelona, ​​Pep Guardiola also wins the Champions League with Manchester City. Matthew Childs / Reuters

If there’s a grain of truth behind a quip, English football has at least slightly changed coach Josep Guardiola’s possession-centric philosophy. After last week’s FA Cup triumph, Guardiola sneered that Manchester City’s opening goal after twelve seconds was due to the “brilliant idea” of the coach, i.e. himself, because he could not remember the kick-and-rush rooted in England. adjusted».