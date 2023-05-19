Home » Pep Guardiola: daughter Maria posts sweet message – “I love you” | Sports
Sports

Pep Guardiola: daughter Maria posts sweet message – “I love you” | Sports

by admin
Pep Guardiola: daughter Maria posts sweet message – “I love you” | Sports

She is proud of her dad.

Maria Guardiola (22) is the daughter of the city coach Pep Guardiola (52). On the convincing 4:0 of ​​Manchester City against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League she reacts with an emotional message from the stadium!

Maria posted an Instagram story when it was already 4-0. She filmed the scoreboard in the stadium and the city fans cheering with flags. She wrote: “Another football genius @pepteam. Just awesome. I am so proud. I love you”.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

Previously, City had literally rolled over Real Madrid. The Citizens were vastly superior to last year’s Champions League winners from minute one and won well deservedly 4-0 with goals from Bernardo Silva (23’/37′), Manuel Akanji (76′) and Julian Alvarez (90’+1′). . The first leg was still 1:1. In the second leg, however, City struck ice cold and once again proved their strength at home.

Pep Guardiola had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday night

Foto: Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Only one was not granted a goal that evening: Erling Haaland (22). The Norwegian Sturm-Tank exceptionally remained without a goal because he failed with several high-profile scoring chances by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. It was thanks to the Belgian in high spirits that Los Blancos didn’t concede a much higher smack on Wednesday night.

Pep daughter Maria also liked the strong performance of the team. And surprised her father after the game with her heartwarming words on Instagram. She currently has 487,000 followers there and regularly posts photos of herself. For example, she left on Halloween with her costume sit up and take notice

Maria studies and lives in London, speaks four languages ​​(Catalan, Spanish, English and a little German) and, like her mother Cristina Serra, loves fashion. She is active as an influencer on her Instagram account and also oversees her father’s foundation, the “Pep Foundation”.

This is where you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

In the past her was a Rumor has it that there was a love affair with footballer Dele Alli. In addition, was allowed in September 2022 on Ibiza an unknown man approach her. It is unclear whether she is currently single or taken.

See also  Zhao Yanhao: I will finally be discharged after 28 days. Thanks to everyone for their love and care_Guangsha_High Hope_Experience

You may also like

From Parma Calcio 100 thousand euros to “Aid...

Rafael Nadal withdraws from Roland-Garros for the first...

Simona Halep: Two-time Grand Slam champion charged with...

Another lawsuit is aimed at both Juventus and...

Advances and postponements of Serie A to the...

Real looks to the uncertain future

With Kyler Murray out with ACL injury, what’s...

Why do you have to go fasting for...

the country where football no longer exists

Winner of Magdeburg, Darmstadt returns to the Bundesliga...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy