Pep Guardiola: daughter Maria posts sweet message – “I love you” | Sports

She is proud of her dad.

Maria Guardiola (22) is the daughter of the city coach Pep Guardiola (52). On the convincing 4:0 of ​​Manchester City against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Champions League she reacts with an emotional message from the stadium!

Maria posted an Instagram story when it was already 4-0. She filmed the scoreboard in the stadium and the city fans cheering with flags. She wrote: “Another football genius @pepteam. Just awesome. I am so proud. I love you”.

This is where you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

Previously, City had literally rolled over Real Madrid. The Citizens were vastly superior to last year’s Champions League winners from minute one and won well deservedly 4-0 with goals from Bernardo Silva (23’/37′), Manuel Akanji (76′) and Julian Alvarez (90’+1′). . The first leg was still 1:1. In the second leg, however, City struck ice cold and once again proved their strength at home.

Pep Guardiola had every reason to celebrate on Wednesday night Foto: Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Only one was not granted a goal that evening: Erling Haaland (22). The Norwegian Sturm-Tank exceptionally remained without a goal because he failed with several high-profile scoring chances by Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. It was thanks to the Belgian in high spirits that Los Blancos didn’t concede a much higher smack on Wednesday night.

Pep daughter Maria also liked the strong performance of the team. And surprised her father after the game with her heartwarming words on Instagram. She currently has 487,000 followers there and regularly posts photos of herself. For example, she left on Halloween with her costume sit up and take notice

Maria studies and lives in London, speaks four languages ​​(Catalan, Spanish, English and a little German) and, like her mother Cristina Serra, loves fashion. She is active as an influencer on her Instagram account and also oversees her father’s foundation, the “Pep Foundation”.

In the past her was a Rumor has it that there was a love affair with footballer Dele Alli. In addition, was allowed in September 2022 on Ibiza an unknown man approach her. It is unclear whether she is currently single or taken.