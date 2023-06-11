Pep Guardiola leads Manchester City to the Champions League title

Dhis Istanbul final was a demonstration – albeit a different one than most expected. It was far from the case that Manchester City, after Munich and Madrid, would have passed Milan without fuss, in the style of the best football team of the present. The audience, on the other hand, was presented with the timeless fascination of this game.

It is the nature of football that it leaves the outsider a gap like no other major sport. So it’s hard to break, even if you sometimes get the impression that a lot of people are working tirelessly on it. In a way, from the Citizens’ point of view, it was also proof in their own right. Outspoken: Look, our superiority isn’t that far off. Unspoken: What do you want with the talk about our supposedly unlimited possibilities?

The fact that Inter did their job so well and City, compared to previous performances, rather modestly, does not change what this final will stand for for the time being: as a symbol of the era of football turbo capitalism of the 21st century, in which Petro and politics millions are the drivers of history. The fact that City, the first Premier League club to be taken over by an owner in the Gulf region in 2008, has left Europe’s old nobility behind may mark a turning point.

Manchester City loves the high potentials

And what’s surprising is that it didn’t happen sooner. This is also due to the fact that money usually scores goals, but at the same time it can have a considerable destructive power, just ask Paris Saint-Germain and its men from Qatar. But if it all comes together, untold wealth coupled with someone to tame the destructive side, someone with the brains and aura of Pep Guardiola, then what has happened is a matter of time.

It is true that City does not sign the Ronaldos, Messis or Mbappés of this world and does not go shopping to Madrid, Barcelona or Paris, but to Lisbon, Birmingham, Dortmund or even Wolfsburg. But that is exactly what Guardiola and his financiers have understood: that there is little point in spending huge sums of money on supposed superstars with whom you might end up having trouble.

Instead, City loves the high potentials and pays prices for them that others can only look at with envy. But otherwise Guardiola gets all the wishes read from the lips. When the German Football Association opened its campus, the organizers reported impressed by their visit to City’s new training center – and by the fact that Guardiola had all eight pitches common in the Premier League laid out on the 17 pitches.

The principle of eliminating chance by any means available now also extends to the club’s legal department. It can be said with certainty that it has more to do than the Inter defense in Istanbul. In England, but certainly also in Abu Dhabi, everyone is watching with interest what will become of the Premier League’s charge of alleged violations of financial regulations in 115 points. The club denies that the process could drag on.

Until then, what the football world makes of this triumph is in the eye of the beholder. On the surface it may be a triumph of beauty and game culture, even if it ended up costing sweat and nerves, another Pep Guardiola masterpiece. Underneath, however, you can see something else, which also goes beyond the concrete example of the city. That it’s not always new millions that football needs, for example from the Super League. But an idea of ​​how he tames his own demons.