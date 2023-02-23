Home Sports Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) after the draw against Leipzig: “Did you expect a friendly match? »
Sports

by admin
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach) after the draw against Leipzig in the round of 16 first leg (1-1): “Were you expecting a friendly match? We are talking about a competition in which there are great teams left behind in the group stage. It’s very difficult, and we knew it. There are four matches in ten days. We are a good team and we will still do good things. If people expect us to win 4-0, I’m sorry, but we failed to do so. »

