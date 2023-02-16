Haaland: “So proud of all the players! »

Erling Haaland (Manchester City, third goal scorer) : “We had to make some small adjustments to the break at the request of Pep (Guardiola) ; but we have very good quality players and we have to show that in every match and that’s exactly what we did. I’m so proud of all the players, so happy to be here. We all agree that Arsenal were the best team so far this season, so coming here and playing like that against them is not easy. But we had an incredible game and we took three important points. We were supposed to win this game and now we have to start a series because that’s what Manchester City have to do. »