Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach, after Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Arsenal in the Premier League): “Of course, we have gone to the top of the table, but Arsenal have a game behind (with the same number of points 51, to play against Everton, Wednesday March 1). Whether we win or lose, there are still plenty of games to play. In the first half, they were much better than us. In second, we improved a lot. At the break, I told them that we couldn’t play without doing anything with the ball and just defending. It was because they were so good, but we had to be more active and the second half was great.
“In the first half, it was horrible! »
In the first half, I tried something new and it was horrible. We let them play too much in construction. When we let them play, they find the spaces. In the second half, we made some adjustments by being more aggressive on Martin Odegaard and we controlled the ball better. We played a lot more and Erling Haaland helped us a lot because we had to play longer and he used his power to keep the ball. We are a team built to be a little crazy. Be patient and wait for the adversary, it’s not us! By being more aggressive, by winning duels, we were much better in the second half. »
Haaland: “So proud of all the players! »
Erling Haaland (Manchester City, third goal scorer) : “We had to make some small adjustments to the break at the request of Pep (Guardiola) ; but we have very good quality players and we have to show that in every match and that’s exactly what we did. I’m so proud of all the players, so happy to be here. We all agree that Arsenal were the best team so far this season, so coming here and playing like that against them is not easy. But we had an incredible game and we took three important points. We were supposed to win this game and now we have to start a series because that’s what Manchester City have to do. »
Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager): “In the end, we are disappointed because we lost this match and I say that because it is really us who lost it. It was an incredible battle between the two teams, but when we got them (at our mercy), they were offered goals. And on the other side, we had three very big chances and we didn’t put them down and that’s where the difference is made. To beat them, we have to play beyond our true level, especially in both surfaces.
“I really believe that we can win this Championship”
They were better than us in the important moments. We were too imprecise, we misread the situations and we tried to play fast when we had made no difference. So we got into trouble. In certain areas of the field, especially when we recovered the low ball, yes, we overplayed. We didn’t always understand when to play and how to play and we were punished. But I really believe that we can win this Championship, because, at times, we were at their level. »