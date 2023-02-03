Home Sports Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): “Joao Cancelo is a more than exceptional player”
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): "Joao Cancelo is a more than exceptional player"

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City): "Joao Cancelo is a more than exceptional player"

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach): “First of all, I wish Joao Cancelo the best for the next four months until the end of the season at Bayern Munich. I don’t know what will happen next season. He was an incredible figure in the two Premier League titles we won. After the World Cup, when we had pre-season matches, we started playing in different patterns and I liked what I observed. And I decided to give more time to the players I liked on the pitch.

Each has its own character and personality, mine, yours and his. And he likes to play, he’s one of the best trained players, he likes to play. In this situation, he hasn’t played much in the last two or three games, but we can’t say that he hasn’t played much because in recent years he is, I think, one of the players who played the most minutes, by far. But he’s a guy who needs to play to be happy, and we decided together that it was best for all three parties to let him go to Munich.

Listen, if Bayern Munich want João, or if we want him, it’s because he’s a more than exceptional player. So I’m not going to say a single negative word about him. I think his work ethic, his love for football and his passion for playing football, and his qualities and skills, what can I say, everyone knows him. »

