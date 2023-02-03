Each has its own character and personality, mine, yours and his. And he likes to play, he’s one of the best trained players, he likes to play. In this situation, he hasn’t played much in the last two or three games, but we can’t say that he hasn’t played much because in recent years he is, I think, one of the players who played the most minutes, by far. But he’s a guy who needs to play to be happy, and we decided together that it was best for all three parties to let him go to Munich.