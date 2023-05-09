Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) wants to “adjust some details” after the semi-final first leg

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach, after his team’s 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, in a press conference): “I want to congratulate the team, because it was not an easy scenario against this team. Through their history, the qualities they have… We are going back to Manchester to play a final in the second leg. Opposite was Real, that didn’t really surprise us. We defended our cage very well in general, we were present. Now it’s like a play-off. We know exactly what they are capable of. Maybe they’ll make adjustments, maybe not. We will have to try to attack better. We will try to adjust certain details on the return, to be more fluid, and to play with a little more rhythm. We will play at home, and we know that we feel more comfortable in front of our public. »