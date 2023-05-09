Home » Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) wants to “adjust some details” after the semi-final first leg
Sports

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) wants to “adjust some details” after the semi-final first leg

by admin
Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) wants to “adjust some details” after the semi-final first leg

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City coach, after his team’s 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, in a press conference): “I want to congratulate the team, because it was not an easy scenario against this team. Through their history, the qualities they have… We are going back to Manchester to play a final in the second leg. Opposite was Real, that didn’t really surprise us. We defended our cage very well in general, we were present. Now it’s like a play-off. We know exactly what they are capable of. Maybe they’ll make adjustments, maybe not. We will have to try to attack better. We will try to adjust certain details on the return, to be more fluid, and to play with a little more rhythm. We will play at home, and we know that we feel more comfortable in front of our public. »

See also  New Blues boss: sack Tuchel because of disagreements, Premier League can make All-Stars

You may also like

Magdeburg’s O’Sullivan and an underrated skill

Real Madrid 1-1 Man City: Jack Grealish says...

Childlike innocence welcomes the Asian Games Hangzhou Wensan...

Spectacle against Wolfsburg: BVB impressively preserves title chance

Champions League: ‘Something like a war’ – Inter...

Christian Eriksen: “I’m grateful to have my old...

NBA Playoffs, 2 fundamental challenges in the night

Germany loses World Cup dress rehearsal against USA

Spalletti and Giuntoli away? Who arrives at Naples!...

Giro d’Italia: Paret-Peintre gewinnt erste Bergetappe – Leknessund...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy