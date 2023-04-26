Pep Guardiola reveals his game idea for the sake of success

For the first time in the Guardiola era, Manchester City will focus more on defense than attack ahead of what may be the deciding battle against Arsenal. His time at Bayern Munich brought the Spaniard to his senses.

Pep Guardiola finally wants to win the Champions League again – and to some extent betrays his tiki-taka. Jason Cairnduff / Reuters

When Pep Guardiola made his first appearance in Munich a week ago, the Champions League second leg between FC Bayern and his team Manchester City was over. In the dressing room, the coach comforted his former City player Leroy Sané, who shed tears at having missed so many chances for Bayern before. If they had been converted better, they would probably have advanced to the semi-finals despite the defeat in the first leg.