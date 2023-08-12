Home » Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne will be out ‘for a while’
Sports

Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne will be out ‘for a while’

by admin
Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne will be out ‘for a while’

If Manchester City easily won against Burnley (3-0), this Friday, at the opening of the Premier League, the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola lost his playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, injured in the 23rd minute of game, hit in the hamstring of the right thigh. The Belgian international was however celebrating his return to the starting lineup, after his injury, in the same place, during the Champions League final won against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola gave his news after this meeting: “Unfortunately he was injured again, in the same place as in the Champions League final, and he will be out for a while. “Bad news for the Belgian international who has a string of muscular glitches.

See also  Mattarella in Cernobbio: "Europe is shy, we need a common foreign policy and security"

You may also like

The NBA’s troubled game in China

Burnley 0-3 Man City: Clarets will get better...

The newly minted junior record holder in the...

Women’s World Cup 2023: Will Sweden triumph after...

Warriors agree with Jayce Johnson for training camp

Spain after thriller in the semi-finals for the...

Spain Triumphs over the Netherlands in a Thrilling...

Not just Kane, end of the transfer market...

Cycling World Championships, Filippo Ganna silver in the...

American star McLaughlin-Levrone will not run at the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy