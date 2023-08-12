Pep Guardiola says Kevin De Bruyne will be out ‘for a while’

If Manchester City easily won against Burnley (3-0), this Friday, at the opening of the Premier League, the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola lost his playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, injured in the 23rd minute of game, hit in the hamstring of the right thigh. The Belgian international was however celebrating his return to the starting lineup, after his injury, in the same place, during the Champions League final won against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola gave his news after this meeting: “Unfortunately he was injured again, in the same place as in the Champions League final, and he will be out for a while. “Bad news for the Belgian international who has a string of muscular glitches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

