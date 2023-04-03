Pep Guardiola still has a pending challenge that he assumes this season with the utmost enthusiasm

Pep Guardiola has spent more years in England than on the Barcelona bench. There are seven seasons in which he has won 4 Leagues, 4 Carabao, 2 Community and 1 FA Cup. 11 titles in England that make him one of the coaches with the most titles in the Islands.

However, Pep Guardiola still has a pending challenge that he is taking on this season with the utmost enthusiasm. It is about looking for the assault on the Champions League, the trophy that has not yet been won and that he is looking for despite the fact that he always publicly throws balls out. This is how he has commented to his friends in Barcelona. This year he is going for the Champions League because it is a trophy that he only won at Barcelona and now he also wants to do it with City.

He is five games away from conquering it, because in the draw for the quarterfinals he was matched with Bayern Munich, precisely his old club. The winner of this tie will see them in the semifinals with the winner of the match between Napoli and Milan. Pep has a challenge in the coming weeks. He knows, despite everything, that the great rival to achieve this competition is Real Madrid. With the League almost lost, Pep will put all his efforts into the long-eared.