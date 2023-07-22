Home » ‘Pepito’ Rossi announces retirement – Football
Giuseppe Rossi leaves football played. After a few rather troubled seasons due to physical problems, the 36-year-old ‘Pepito’ has announced via social media that he has stopped playing.
He did it with a long post on Instagram. “Today I announce my retirement from the most beautiful game of all. It has been an unforgettable journey! – his words . From running around the garden as a child with a ball at my feet and having my father as a coach, to playing at the highest level of football possible, in the most beautiful stadiums that football has to offer and playing with/against the best players and clubs in the world… I am eternally grateful to have been a part of this game. My dreams have come true. My life is fulfilled. All I ever wanted was to be the best player ever I could be”.
“I have dedicated every ounce of myself, shed blood, sweat and tears for this game,” continues ‘Pepito’. “I can leave football in peace, knowing that I have done everything possible to achieve my goals. My journey has been unique.
Lots of highs but also some lows. Those bad moments (mostly injuries) never stopped me. My goal was stronger than any obstacle that was placed in front of me.
I never stopped dreaming when things I couldn’t control got in my way. I love football so much that I could never give up. That’s why I’m writing this post with a heavy heart but a big smile on my face – I’m proud of what I’ve accomplished!”
In Italy Giuseppe Rossi, former Manchester United and Villarreal and born in the United States, wore the shirts of Parma, Fiorentina, Genoa and Spal. With the latter team from 2021 to today he has played 19 games scoring 3 goals. 30 appearances in the national team, from 2008 to 2014, with 7 goals.

