“I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mum and my other mum“. Thus comes the first homosexual couple in the cast of characters from the most loved animated series by children, Peppa Pig. The episode of the television program entitled “Families” aired on Channel 5 in Great Britain and marked an important step change in the sign ofinclusion.

Anthropomorphic animals, including Peppa’s friends Suzi, Sheep and Danny Dog among others, were drawing their own family’s portrait when it happened: the sweet Penny Polar Bear drew her two moms. To then explain her sketch to the three friends: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mum and my other mum. A mom is a doctor and a mom cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti “. The episode caused a sensation: if in many, including the rainbow communitythey welcomed it with enthusiasm and defined it “Fantastic”others did not hesitate to disagree on social media: “Stop confusing our children, they are just children,” writes one user. Others answer: “Children are a head ahead of adults”.

The genesis of the episode

The LGBT activists they have been waiting for this moment for a long time: precisely since 2004, the year in which sweet Peppa Pig landed on the small screen. The genesis of the episode is the result of a petitionlaunched by a group of LGBT activists, which collected over 23,000 signatures to ask for the show to feature a same-sex couple. “IS right to teach children immediately how families of all kinds are made. The traditional ones, those with a single parent and those with two parents of different sexes ”, explained the petition. “Children of same-sex parents may feel alienated from Peppa Pig and other children may be more likely to mistreat them, simply out of ignorance. Peppa Pig is not just fun ”. In 2015also the former Minister of Health and former British Liberal Democrat MP, Norman Lambin an interview with PinkNews he had asked for more courage in the television choices and specifically that Peppa Pig would present more gay characters: “We must be faithful to the law we approved. The legislation says very clearly that a love relationship between two people of the same sex is of equal valueso in everything we do as a company, we need to reinforce this message ”.