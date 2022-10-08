Original title: Pereira leads China by one stroke in the second round of the Holy Land Brotherhood Children’s Hospital Open and failed to advance

(PGA Tour PGATOUR/Graphic) On October 8th, Beijing time, the second round of the Holy Land Brotherhood Children’s Hospital Open ended, and the qualifying line was -4. Chilean player Mito Pereira broke through the siege and rose to the top of the leaderboard with a single-round 63 (-8) (total score -12), and entered the weekend with a one-shot advantage to win the PGA Tour First win.

Robbie Shelton, who also shot a 63 (-8), finished second alone with a -11 overall. South Korean players Kim Joo-hyung (-4 in this round) and Kim Shi-won (-3 in this round) are in T3, and Maverick McNealy (-3 in this round) is also in T3, with a total score of -10.

PGA Tour members Yuan Yechun from China (total score -1) and Dou Zecheng (total score +1) failed to make the cut, and Luo Xuewen (total score +1), who entered this week’s lineup with Monday’s qualifying round, also failed to make the cut. Chinese Taipei teenager Yu Junan (-3 in this round) successfully advanced to T38 with a total score of -5.

After the second round, the promotion line came to -4. Among the four Chinese players participating this week, Yu Junan successfully advanced; Dou Zecheng, Yuan Yechun and Luo Xuewen failed to advance.

Dou Ze started from the back nine in this round, made four birdies and three bogeys, finishing the second round with a 70 (-1). After two rounds, the total score of +1 kept Xiao Dou outside the qualifying line. This was the first time he did not qualify since he played on the PGA Tour for the second time as a member. Hope he adjusts his form and plays better in the next games.

Yuan Yechun failed to continue his touch of -3 in the first round. In the second round, he only shot 73 (+2) with 4 birds, 2 bogeys and 2 double bogeys. The total score came to -1 and failed to advance. Yuan Yechun, who has hit the “rookie wall” of the PGA Tour, has not yet made the cut this season. I look forward to him learning from experience and making continuous progress.

Luo Xuewen, who stood out from Monday’s qualifying round, is the 13th Chinese player to participate in the regular game of the PGA Tour. He scored +1 in two rounds in his debut and failed to advance. This valuable competition experience is of great significance to Luo Xuewen’s career, and I look forward to his future performance. Chinese Taipei teenager Yu Junan played well in the second round. After hitting 4 birdies and 1 bogey of 68 (-3), he successfully advanced with a total score of -5 and is currently ranked T38. This is Yu Junan’s second consecutive PGA Tour event, so let’s focus on his performance on Mobile Day. Leaderboard Chilean player Mito Pereira played on behalf of the international team in the Presidents Cup that ended shortly after, scoring a total of 1 point for the team. Pereira hit a single-round best score of 63 (-8) this round, and the ranking soared 20 places to a single leading position (total score -12). Pereira, who started from the back nine, found his touch as soon as he came up, netting four birdies in his first nine holes; after the transition, he expanded his victory and made five birdies in one fell swoop, only to swallow on the 7th hole First bogey of the week. See also What's the matter? Curry scored 8 of 41 in the past two occasions and only shot 30% in the last 16 games. “I’m trying to get my first win here,” said Pereira, who was on track to win his first PGA Tour and major at last season’s PGA Championship, but a key-time mistake made him ultimately Harvest T3 only. (Sheldon makes a birdie on the closing hole) Robbie Shelton, a 27-year-old American, also shot a 63 (-8) this round. He netted eight birds this round without any bogeys. Among them, his “closing bird” on the 18th hole lifted him to the second position alone, and he was only one shot behind the lead, and he will also attack the first PGA Tour championship. The two South Korean players who are also “Kim’s” and the mainstays of the Presidents Cup International Team, Kim Joo-hyung and Kim Shi-won, played well. Kim Shi-won shot 68 (-3) this round. Among them, the roller coaster-like performance of the back nine was full of appreciation. He swallowed a +3 on the 12th hole, but hit the “eagle-bird” combo on the 15th-16th hole to make up the loss in one fell swoop. Kim Joo-hyung netted 4 birdies this round and shot 67 (-4) with a total score of -10 in T3 with his compatriot. In the same column T3 is American player Maverick McCleary (-3 in this round). Canadian player Tyler Penderis, who also recently played for the International Team in the Presidents Cup, played a self-saved goal. He almost shot a fairway eagle on the closing hole, and with a simple birdie after that, his total score was fixed. At -4, the pressure line advanced to the weekend’s game. See also Diablo IV, Starfield and all the games that will be released on Xbox in the next 12 months In terms of other focus players, Patrick Cantley (-4 in this round) and Max Homa (-4 in this round) who have just won the Presidents Cup on behalf of the US team ranked in T9 with a total score of -8; he was selected for the international team again. Im Sungjae (-1 in this round) ranked T17 with a total score of -7. Chinese player Wu Biyuan (-6 in this round) ranked T38 with a total score of -5.Return to Sohu, see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

