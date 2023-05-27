Perera wins DTM season opener – Austrian not in top ten

Franck Perera won the season opener of the DTM season at Oschersleben on Saturday. The Frenchman, who started from pole position, prevailed in the Lamborghini ahead of German Tim Heinemann (Porsche) and Briton Jack Aitken (BMW). The Austrian quartet missed the leap into the top ten, with Thomas Preining (Porsche) taking eleventh place as the best Austrian.

A botched pit stop and a trip into the gravel trap prevented the Manthey driver from getting a better result. Vice champion Lucas Auer (Mercedes) finished the first race of the season in 16th place after a difficult preparation due to a training accident and missed out on the points. Clemens Schmid (Lamborghini) finished twelfth, newcomer Mick Wishofer (Lamborghini) retired.

The second race will take place in Oschersleben on Sunday. 16 races on eight weekends are on the program for the DTM drivers until October. From September 22nd to 24th, the DTM will be a guest at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.