The problems at Udinese are essentially two and concern the contracts of as many big names.

That of Rodrigo Becao which expires in 2024, too close to put him on the market in a strong position.

That of Roberto Pereyra who on 30 June could say goodbye to the Juventus club on a free transfer, so much so that in the absence of news as early as February, once the winter transfer window is closed, “Tucu” could put pen to paper with another team, while continuing to play under Andrea Sottil’s orders.

Well, the latest drafts concern precisely the Argentine joker who is a mezzala for a living, but who at the beginning of the season was employed – with profit – on the right wing, where the void caused by the sale of Nahuel Molina to Atletico Madrid, did not he was duly filled by the acerbic Festy Ebosele and, subsequently, by Kingsley Ehizibue, despite the 28-year-old former Cologne player not lacking in experience. Pereyra will not leave Friuli in January, despite the fact that more than a few clubs are thinking of him to make ends meet.

One above all the Fiorentina of the former Juventus director Daniele Pradé: the hypothesis on which the Viola managers reasoned is simple and revolves around a mini compensation to be paid to Udinese for the last six months of the “Tucu” contract, a figure around one million, like a dry loan, whereas instead the player would be given a contract for a couple of seasons to end his Italian experience there which began in Udinese in 2011, before moving on to Juventus and then to Watford, in the Premier League League, to then return to the “base camp”.

In terms of satisfaction, a contract expiring in 2024, maximum 2025, would not mind “Tucu” before returning home to River Plate, otherwise the power of attorney placed in the hands of Federico Pastorello, one of the top Italian agents in the international scene, as confirmed by the prize awarded to him at the Globe Soccer Awards.

The idea of ​​the Argentine who will turn 32 on January 7 is to test the waters in case there is an opportunity to close the European experience with a club involved in the cups capable of offering a substantial contract, but Pereyra – according to rumors – he will talk about it first with the Pozzos, primarily with Gino Pozzo.

Also because here at Udinese the number 37 doesn’t earn little, he has a contract that is the offspring of the one he inherited from his experience in England, when he was a Watford player. A salary that weighs heavily on the black and white coffers such as those of Gerard Deulofeu and Adam Masina, just to give an example on other two ex Watford now in pink in Udine.

A detail to take into consideration when it comes to transferring a player from England to Italy, as is being hypothesized in these hours and as we have reported in recent days regarding the future of Ismaila Sarr, the 24-year-old Senegalese who does not want to play with Watford in possession of a contract with him until 2024. Pozzo is asking 40 million euros from Everton who would like to bring him back to the “upstairs” in the Premier League. Market Alchemy.

If the situation does not clear up, Watford could lend him to Udinese, which is precisely why the registration of the Brazilian Matheus Martins, they say across the Channel, seems frozen until February: he was bought by Udinese to be transferred to Watford, provided that the bianconeri should not need the last place available for a non-EU player during the upcoming transfer window. From whose balcony Pozzo has removed Pereyra.

© breaking latest news