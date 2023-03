Sergio Perez set the fastest time of 1:32.758 minutes in first free practice for the season opener in Bahrain on Friday. Last year’s third in the World Championship was 0.438 seconds faster in the Red Bull than second-placed Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso. Third place went to world champion Max Verstappen in the second Red Bull (+0.617). A second training session is scheduled for Friday.

Bahrain Grand Prix at Sachir