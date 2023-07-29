Pérez Secures Eighth Place Start for Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Test

Title: Checo Pérez Secures Eighth Place for the Sprint Test of the Belgian Grand Prix

Subtitle: Verstappen Tops the Timesheets but Faces Sanction; Leclerc to Start First on Sunday at Spa

(ESPN) – Following an intense qualifying session at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Checo Pérez of Red Bull Racing will begin the sprint test of the Belgian Grand Prix in eighth position. Verstappen emerged as the fastest driver, although he faces a possible sanction, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc secured pole position for Sunday’s race.

In a significant turn of events, Verstappen’s impressive lap was overshadowed by a potential penalty on the horizon. The Dutchman exceeded track limits at the final chicane, jeopardizing his provisional pole position. The race stewards are yet to make a final decision, which could result in a grid penalty for Verstappen.

Meanwhile, Checo Pérez showcased his speed and consistency during the session, securing a solid starting position for the sprint test. The Mexican driver, who has been demonstrating strong performances lately, is poised to battle his way through the field on Sunday’s main race.

Ferrari’s Leclerc displayed impressive pace throughout qualifying, earning himself the coveted pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver will start at the front of the grid, aiming to capitalize on this advantage and secure a strong finish at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

Keeping up with the competitive spirit, Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri narrowly missed out on a place in the top three, finishing just behind Verstappen. Gasly’s impressive performance indicates his determination to score significant points for his team in the upcoming sprint race.

Further down the grid, Australian driver Oscar Piastri and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr. were separated by mere thousandths of a second as they battled for fourth position. The close margin highlights the fierce competition among the mid-field teams, promising an exciting sprint race on Sunday.

Also noteworthy is two-time world champion Fernando Alonso, who endured a challenging qualifying session and will start from a comparatively lower position in 15th place. The Alpine driver will look to make up ground during the sprint race and demonstrate his characteristic racecraft.

As the action-packed Belgian Grand Prix weekend continues, fans eagerly await the sprint test, which will determine the starting grid for Sunday’s main event. With Leclerc and Verstappen leading the way, the stage is set for a thrilling battle at Spa-Francorchamps.

