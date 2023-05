Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez won the early qualifying for the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. The Mexican pilot beat Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin by 361 thousandths of a second, Carlos Sainz from Ferrari was third. The leader of the standings and the defender of last year’s victory, Max Verstappen, paid the price in the end for the accident of Charles Leclerc, after which the red flags were raised and the qualification was no longer restarted.

