Sports

Pérez won the first practice session at the Bahrain F1 GP ahead of Alonso and Verstappen

Aston Martin confirmed good form from pre-season tests. Lance Stroll, who returned to the cockpit less than two weeks after injuring his wrist, also fought his way to sixth place alongside Alonso.

The drivers of Ferrari and Mercedes, who should be among the biggest competitors of the championship Red Bull, did not use soft tires in the first practice. Charles Leclerc from Ferrari was fifth, the second driver of the Italian team Carlos Sainz had “hours” in the first practice and finished in the last twentieth place. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton set the tenth time, George Russell was right behind him.

The second practice will start at 16:00 CET.

Practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening race of the Formula 1 World Championship in Sachir:
First training:
1. Perez (Mexico/Red Bull) 1:32,758
2. Alonso (Sp./Aston Martin) -0.438
3. Verstappen (Niz./Red Bull) -0,617
4. Norris (Brit./McLaren) -1,407
5. Leclerc (Mon./Ferraril) -1,499
6. Stroll (Kan./Aston Martin) -1,540.
16:00 second practice
