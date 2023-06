He is sitting in the fastest car you will find in the current Formula 1 championship. But while his teammate Max Verstappen is beating the competition thanks to his brilliant single-seater, Sergio Pérez is now going through difficult times. He trailed Verstappen by 14 points at the start of May and could have hoped to block his path to a third successive title, but now – just two races later – the deficit has widened to 53 points and Pérez is already taking it from his own team.

