“Perfect Game” for Yankees Pitcher German

Domingo German caused a rare event in Major League Baseball (MLB) on Thursday night. The New York Yankees pitcher didn’t allow a single baserunner in the 11-0 win at the Oakland Athletics and threw the 24th “perfect game” in league history in front of 12,479 fans. Felix Hernandez managed the last perfect game to date in 2012 for the Seattle Mariners. This year there were actually three “Perfect Games”.

The 30-year-old German is the first pitcher from the Dominican Republic to have a perfect game in MLB, but he is the fourth player for the New York Yankees. Don Larsen (1956), David Wells (1998) and David Cone (1999) were the other Bronx Bombers pitchers who kept opponents off a base. Larsen’s coup is the only “Perfect Game” in a World Series so far.

