Home » Perfect return for the Kings to the playoffs
Sports

Perfect return for the Kings to the playoffs

by admin
Perfect return for the Kings to the playoffs

The Sacramento Kings made a perfect return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs on Saturday night (local time). The Californian capital, who last made the knockout rounds in 2006, toppled defending champions Golden State Warriors 126-123 on home soil and went 1st in the best of seven series :0 in the lead. The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers also took a first small step towards the next round.

Read more …

See also  Men's tennis ushered in the youngest world number one 19-year-old star to win the US Open Championship_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Bundesliga: Sturm prevail in Klagenfurt

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers bring...

US women’s hockey players celebrate gold! The defeaters...

NBA play-offs: Los Angeles Lakers upset Memphis Grizzlies...

The King beat the Warriors, Sabonis, the core...

Nets coach Vaughn complains about referee treatment of...

impressive physique at 53 – Corriere TV

Table Tennis WTT Xinxiang Championship: Fan Zhendong wins...

Paris 2024 has contracted 25% of its private...

Atp Montecarlo, Sinner overwhelms Musetti in the quarterfinals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy