Perfect return for the Kings to the playoffs

The Sacramento Kings made a perfect return to the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoffs on Saturday night (local time). The Californian capital, who last made the knockout rounds in 2006, toppled defending champions Golden State Warriors 126-123 on home soil and went 1st in the best of seven series :0 in the lead. The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers also took a first small step towards the next round.

