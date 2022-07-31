Home Sports Perfect!Bayern’s 10th German Super Cup in the history of the team has won 6 times in the past 7 years – yqqlm
Sports

Perfect!Bayern’s 10th German Super Cup in the history of the team has won 6 times in the past 7 years – yqqlm

by admin
Perfect!Bayern’s 10th German Super Cup in the history of the team has won 6 times in the past 7 years – yqqlm

Original title: Perfect!Bayern’s 10th German Super Cup in team history has won 6 times in the past 7 years

In the German Super Cup in the early morning of July 31st, Beijing time, the Bundesliga champion Bayern defeated Leipzig 5-3 to win the cup and successfully won the team’s first championship of the 22-23 season.

As the first game into the new season, Bayern adjusted the game state in time. In this game, Nandawang’s offensive end can be said to have blossomed more, including Gnabry, Muciara, Sane and new aid Mane. The ball was scored. In the full-court match against Leipzig, Bayern, who slammed 23 shots, finally scored 5 goals crazy, and announced the return of the Bundesliga king with the outpouring of firepower.

Not surprisingly, Bayern, the Bundesliga class, has further continued to write on the German Super Cup championship record.

Counting this German Super Cup championship, Bayern has won the German Super Cup 10 times in total, and in the 23 German Super Cup competitions accumulated, Bayern has also won the country with 16 participations, and various data continue to “lead the fault”. in the Bundesliga.

It is worth mentioning that since the 2010-2011 season, Bayern has participated in the German Super Cup “on time” for 11 consecutive years. In the past 7 German Super Cups, they have won the championship 6 times. This is where the repressive power of terror can be seen.

(rad)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

Inter-Lyon 2-2, Lukaku and Barella sign Inzaghi’s comeback

Vettel, last corner “Enough Formula 1”

Dogs killed, the stories of Jack and Galak,...

The remaining schedule of the Chinese Super League...

German Super Cup, Leipzig-Bayern Munich 3-5

Cahill: “Sinner like Hewitt can already win a...

No Tav attack the construction site of San...

The Chinese Super League official shot to help...

Pentathlon, Micheli and a world gold that has...

Renew! Jilin official announced that Jones stayed in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy