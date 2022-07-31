Original title: Perfect!Bayern’s 10th German Super Cup in team history has won 6 times in the past 7 years

In the German Super Cup in the early morning of July 31st, Beijing time, the Bundesliga champion Bayern defeated Leipzig 5-3 to win the cup and successfully won the team’s first championship of the 22-23 season.

As the first game into the new season, Bayern adjusted the game state in time. In this game, Nandawang’s offensive end can be said to have blossomed more, including Gnabry, Muciara, Sane and new aid Mane. The ball was scored. In the full-court match against Leipzig, Bayern, who slammed 23 shots, finally scored 5 goals crazy, and announced the return of the Bundesliga king with the outpouring of firepower.

Not surprisingly, Bayern, the Bundesliga class, has further continued to write on the German Super Cup championship record.

Counting this German Super Cup championship, Bayern has won the German Super Cup 10 times in total, and in the 23 German Super Cup competitions accumulated, Bayern has also won the country with 16 participations, and various data continue to “lead the fault”. in the Bundesliga.

It is worth mentioning that since the 2010-2011 season, Bayern has participated in the German Super Cup “on time” for 11 consecutive years. In the past 7 German Super Cups, they have won the championship 6 times. This is where the repressive power of terror can be seen.

