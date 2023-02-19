Alessandro Magro can only be satisfied with the success of Brescia who will challenge Virtus tomorrow: “I think that after the match in Milan facing Pesaro was another demanding challenge, they are an excellent attack offensively with many guns, the word defense explains today what we have done. Another capital performance, much from all the bench players included. We brought continuity on the pitch, very good behind, forcing them to take many contested shots, making them nervous with Pesaro who lost confidence. We nullified their post-bass, defense on the pick & roll was great. Great willingness to share the ball despite some turnovers and some forcing, however the effort in defense allowed us to lead the match to the end, bringing it home. Seasons revolve around individual games, individual episodes. We are taking the field with humility, perhaps a little frantic at the beginning but we have built well by always keeping our head in the game, without suffering any counter-break. Bologna? A very strong team, unfortunately for us they managed the minutes in the best possible way today, it will be another match like the one against Milan, a dry match where anything can happen”.