Eva Perglerová became the third Czech woman to climb the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. The dentist from Přestice in the Plzeň Region reached the summit at an altitude of 8,849 meters using artificial oxygen on Wednesday, the media reported, citing information from her friend Patrik Pátek. Perglerová joined Renata Chlumská and Klara Poláčková, who also climbed Everest with oxygen in 1999 and 2007.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook