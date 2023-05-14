“Perhaps the contest is not prepared for the intimate and trance-like space that we have created”

Despite the fact that she says she feels “very grateful”, the woman from Elche pointed out that there were “many things at the festival that have nothing to do with me or with the song”.

White Dove, representative of Spain in Eurovision 2023, assured that in the festival “there are many things that have nothing to do” with her or with “her song” and that “Perhaps the contest is not ready for the intimate, trance-like space” they have created with “EaEa.”

The woman from Elche, with her interpretation of “EaEa”, added 95 points in the professional jury and only five in the televotingwhich relegated him to the seventeenth position in the Eurovision table.

“I am very well, I am happy and very grateful, because we have come this far with a very risky proposal, prepared for everything, to win and for what has happened as well.. It’s not bad, I encourage future candidates not to stop presenting risky proposals. It is a little job that has to be done little by little and here is the seed planted. There is Blanca Paloma for a while. This is a very big push for me,” the artist explained to the Spanish media.

The opinion of the audience was a great slab for the aspirations of the Spanish delegation, which dreamed of repeating a great performance like Chanel’s last yearwhen it reached the third position, only surpassed by Ukraine and the United Kingdom.