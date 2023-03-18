At the stadium Matteoli of Perignano, in the province of Pisa, the derby between Perignano and Cenaia was staged, valid for the Tuscan Excellence championship, group A. The derby was felt more than ever by both fans as their respective teams have been leading the standings for five weeks and the direct confrontation is worth the extension on one’s antagonist.

The teams take to the field with their usual outfits, white for Perignano and black-orange for the guests. In the stands there is the audience for special occasions: a packed grandstand divided between guests and locals. The cheering of the Perignano supporters entrusted to the children of the local football school who support their team by beating on a drum and inciting their favorites. On the opposite bank the more “organized” torboneros, guys from Cenaia who have been following their team for some years now, both at home and away. When both teams enter the field i torboneros they lower a banner bearing their logo surrounding it with orange-green smoke bombs and then sing throughout the game for their team accompanying the choirs with the drum.

On the grassy field from the very first minutes the importance of the game is perceived with contrasts at the limit of regulation and tense nerves on both benches. The first half ended 0-0 even if Cenaia gave the feeling of being more organized in managing the ball and ready to strike the lethal blow, which then arrived in the 70th minute with Cutruneo who, thanks to his physical prowess , goes in front of the goal defended by Borghini stabbing him with a slash at the near post. Stadium Matteoli explodes in a roar to underline the large Cenaia presence beyond the group of ultras. The rest of the game goes by while Perignano tries desperately to put the game back on par and Cenaia manages the result waiting for a few restarts to close the match, an occasion that arrives in the 85th minute for Pirone but Borghini saves both sills from the goal orange-green striker.

At the triple whistle, the players and Cenaia fans sing and dance on the pitch for the well-deserved victory of the derby and the solitary top of the standings. In conclusion we witnessed a good match, with the two teams facing each other head on with the hypothesis of a draw which was perhaps never considered by either of them, both eager to emerge victorious from the turf.

However, Cenaia managed to do it, with five games left in which they will have to manage their three-point lead while Perignano will have to try to stay attached to the top of the standings to take advantage of any false move.

Claudio Freschi