The goalkeeper was the protagonist of the double clean sheet at the beginning of the season and with Sampdoria the best in the field of Juve: he himself explains his transformation

When one thinks of the waves of destiny, since yesterday one also thinks of Mattia Perin. In fact, it was the goalkeeper himself, after the Samp-Juve match, who revealed details about his past that are not so much details. Indeed, they are elements that serve to explain his present, made up of presence and awareness. Even on the pitch, even and especially when there is a need to save the result in extreme situations. As happened against Sampdoria, but also with Sassuolo (for a total of zero goals conceded) and even before that in the last pre-season friendly matches, since Szczesny reluctantly left him the place due to a muscle injury to his left thigh, before of the test with Real Madrid.

The turning point — “After the shoulder surgery in 2019 I also thought about quitting, I couldn’t take it anymore,” revealed Perin, who in his first two years in Juventus experienced more pain than joy. Hence the turning point: “Then I started working with Nicoletta, who is my mental coach (Nicoletta Romanazzi, the mental coach who also works with Marcell Jacobs, ed). Nicoletta gave me a great hand, I rediscovered the love for football ”. You say little: from a disarmed goalkeeper to a protagonist, also yesterday’s best of Juventus, according to the report cards Journal: “From there I gained more awareness. The teammates make me feel important, as well as the coach and the club. It is something that I recommend to everyone, to improve themselves as men in everyday life ”. And voilà explained the transformation that led Perin from a supporting role to a central role, even in the Juventus locker room, since he returned to Juve after the year on loan at Genoa. See also Pogba is at world risk after knee injury

Positive thinking — “This draw must serve us to improve, in the future we need to bring these games home – so Perin commented on the unwelcome draw against Sampdoria -. We have a bit of a bitterness in our mouth, but we must try to find a positive foothold. We need to start again from the things we didn’t do right. We are a team of intelligent guys who work well and who want to win. ” areas for improvement and to be able to bring home the games. At Juventus it is important to win and this must be a constructive draw. We have not suffered anything apart from the first chance. We have been very solid. It is important not to concede a goal and we must start from the things we did not do in the right way. We have to accept the result and move on, it is now the past. We are used to living in the present moment. Tomorrow we start again “.

And now? — Following the thread of Perin, now nothing will change. That is, he will continue to work hard to be ready for the next call. On Saturday against Roma, Szczesny could perhaps return to the posts, but with Perin in this state of form there is no reason to force the times, and therefore Allegri will be able to decide with all calm who to deploy from 1 ‘. Especially since the rivalry with Szczesny is a non-argument for Perin, who in his path of awareness has serenely accepted the role of deputy, as he explained a few weeks ago: “This is my job, when I chose to renew (the last April, ed) I knew the situation well, I just try to be ready. Even when I know I’m not playing, I always prepare myself the same way. This helps me when I am called into question: my on button is always on ”. Now it’s about finding the right switch for Juve. See also Bernal's tires: he takes the stage and the pink jersey

August 23, 2022 (change August 23, 2022 | 10:45 pm)

