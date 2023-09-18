Home » Perkins Lists Top 6 Western Conference Teams for New NBA Season
Perkins Lists Top 6 Western Conference Teams for New NBA Season

Title: Kendrick Perkins Predicts Top 6 Western Conference Teams for NBA Season

Date: September 18, 2022

In an exclusive live broadcast on “NBA Today,” former NBA player Kendrick Perkins shared his predictions for the top six teams in the Western Conference for the upcoming NBA season. Perkins, known for his insightful basketball analysis, highlighted a mix of familiar contenders and rising teams.

According to Perkins, the six teams to watch out for in the Western Conference are the Suns, Nuggets, Lakers, Clippers, Kings, and Warriors. His selection includes powerhouse franchises that have consistently shown their dominance in recent years, as well as several teams that have made significant improvements during the offseason.

The Suns, who reached the NBA Finals last season, remain strong contenders with their talented roster led by Chris Paul and Devin Booker. The Denver Nuggets, led by MVP Nikola Jokic, are expected to continue their impressive performances from last season and make another deep playoff run.

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite facing challenges in the previous season, have made significant roster changes to surround LeBron James and Anthony Davis with notable talent, making them strong contenders once again. The Los Angeles Clippers, led by All-Star forward Paul George, will aim to bounce back after an early playoff exit and showcase their championship aspirations.

Perkins also included the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors in his top six. The Kings have shown promising growth behind emerging star De’Aaron Fox and are ready to make a push for playoff contention. Meanwhile, the Warriors, with the return of Klay Thompson alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, are anticipated to regain their dominant form, making them a team to watch out for.

It is worth noting that Perkins’ predictions are his own professional opinion and not a definitive outlook for the season. The NBA has always been full of surprises, and the true hierarchy of the Western Conference will unfold as the season progresses.

