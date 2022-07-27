VIGEVANO

Michele Peroni has decided to continue his experience in Vigevano. «It seemed wrong – says the strong yellow and blue shooter – to leave now. I got on well with the club and I didn’t think it was right to leave after just one season ». Ended as no one expected. Because Elachem went up to game 5 of the play off final against the super favorite Cividale, seeing only the last act escape the possibility of climbing to A2. The ducal leadership has decided to reconfirm the backbone of last season, with the inclusion of some quality reinforcements. “I would say that everything necessary has been done to strengthen the team and guarantee more turns from the bench,” Peroni observes.

Longer bench

The increase in rotations undoubtedly aims to correct the limits that emerged in the playoffs, especially with Gesteco, which had the longest bench, and make Vigevano one of the most competitive teams in Serie B. “The group that we will have to face – he says Peroni, among the top scorers of last season – sees a number of very competitive teams. We have more formations that can reach the playoffs, compared to the places that are available (4). But these speeches are relative. On the pitch, whoever is the favorite doesn’t always reach the end ». As Vigevano of 2020-21 demonstrates.

But it is already time to think about the season debut in the Super Cup, in the derby against Pavia at Basletta on Sunday 11 September. «It will already be an important first appointment – Peroni warns – and even if the pre-season counts relatively I’m sure that from the beginning we will take the field to win». A challenge much felt by the yellow and blue because it is the derby with Pavia. The ducals will meet on August 31st. The players, therefore, still have just over a month to recharge their batteries before the start of a season that promises to be very demanding, in which Peroni aims to be still the protagonist, given the performance of the last championship, both from the point of view. from an implementation point of view, and for the overall performance on the parquet. –