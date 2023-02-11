Perrine Laffont (winner of the parallel round of Chiesa in Valmalenco): ” What a day ! Two victories in a row (after the parallel victory a week ago in Deer Valley), I am really very satisfied. It’s a great day for me, I did a good run. The race was good and I’m just happy. And then, I take the lead in the general classification of the parallel so it’s great.
I was very happy to come back here to Valmalenco, but you have to admit that it was a complicated, very technical track. You had to stay focused because you could quickly make a mistake by wanting to get too carried away. So I always had that in mind, which saved me. Elizabeth (Lemley, sa rivale en finale) broke down wanting to leave too quickly.
I managed my runs well, it’s perfect before the next deadlines. I feel in good shape and I am clearly gaining strength. Now I’m going home to rest. Casually, we have recently had a good run with the latest competitions in Canada and the United States. We had to deal with the jet lag. After the short break at home, I’m going to train at Alpe d’Huez before tackling the World Championships in Bakurani (Georgia). »