Peru vs. Chile: Missing Players – What Happened to Alexander Callens and Renato Tapia?

The Peru vs. Chile match on Thursday, October 12 has surprised fans with the exclusion of Alexander Callens and Renato Tapia from the Peruvian team. The decision was made by Juan Reynoso’s technical command, and it has generated speculation about what could have led to this move.

Sports journalist Gustavo Peralta from LÍBERO revealed on social media that the exclusion was not due to injury. In fact, both Callens and Tapia had limited time to train with the team and Reynoso prioritized players who had been preparing for a longer period.

Both players joined the team on October 9 and only had the opportunity to work with the team at La Videna. It remains unknown if Reynoso will consider them for the next match against Argentina at the National Stadium.

In contrast, Marcos Lopez, who arrived late to the training camp, has been included in the team traveling to Chile. This decision was made due to the limited options available in the left winger position, making Lopez’s presence crucial against Chile.

So far, Tapia and Callens are the only confirmed absences for the upcoming match. However, there were concerns about attacker Joao Grimaldo’s knee discomfort earlier, but he managed to recover in time.

Overall, the exclusion of Tapia and Callens has raised questions among fans, and their absence in the Peru vs. Chile match will be closely watched.

