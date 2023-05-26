Perugia-Benevento, the 3-2 in the 94th minute under the light of the FIGC: investigation for sporting offense

There’s a goals under investigation in Serie B with the assumption of sporting offence. This is the third goal made since Perugia in the match against the Benevento, valid for the 38th and last day of the championship. The federal prosecutor’s hypothesis Giuseppe Chine is that of a sporting offense: the video of the match and in the next few days the members involved in the episode will be heard.

The goal, signed by Christian Kouanin the fourth minute of added time of the second half it was worth the 3-2 to the Umbrian team and, if a different result had accrued in Palermo-Bresciawould have avoided the relegation direct into C series. In the event of a defeat against the rosanero, in fact, Brescia would have ended up in C instead of Perugia due to the net-balance in direct clashes, while the Umbrians would have disputed i playout.

But what happened in the final minutes of Perugia-Benevento? The home team was ahead 2-1 in the 90th minute, but conceded a goal by the Giallorossi, who had already been relegated to C for some time, in the first minute of added time scored by Camillus Ciano. Immediately afterwards, the episode ended up in the crosshairs of the FIGC prosecutor. Everything comes from one glaring mistake Of Maxime Leverbe after a defensive round of the ball from Campania, with the goalkeeper away from the posts.

The footballer, without looking at the positioning of his teammates, plays a ball back in an area where there are no Giallorossi. The Perugia midfielder Kouan slings onto the ball and essentially kicks towards a goal unmanned and signs the definitive 3-2 which in any case will not save the Umbrian club, because Brescia draws 2-2 in Palermo and ends with one more point in the standings.