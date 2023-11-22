Peruvian National Team | Juan Carlos Oblitas requested the resignation of Juan Reynoso after poor results in Peru Qualifiers 2026

After the poor results that the Peruvian team has achieved at the beginning of the 2026 Qualifiers, Juan Carlos Oblitas asked for the resignation of Juan Reynoso.

The poor results that the Peruvian team has achieved at the beginning of the 2026 Qualifiers have meant that Juan Carlos Oblitas, general director of football of the FPF, requests the resignation of Juan Reynoso as the team’s coach.

This was revealed by journalist Gustavo Peralta from Libero, who indicated that ‘Ciego’ would have made this request after the defeat that Bicolor suffered in the match against Bolivia in the city of La Paz.

“Juan Carlos Oblitas has asked for the resignation of Juan Reynoso in the Peruvian team after the defeat against Bolivia” was what the communicator said in Liga 1 Max.

In any case, before starting this double date, Oblitas said that they were going to have a talk with Juan Reynoso after the results against Bolivia and Venezuela. Therefore, we will have to wait for the outcome of ‘Cabezón’ in charge of the Peruvian team.

How is Peru doing in the 2026 Qualifiers?

It is necessary to remember that the Peruvian team is in last position in the 2026 Qualifiers table with only one point, a more than complicated situation to reach the World Cup.

