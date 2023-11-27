Peruvian National Team Ricardo Gareca had a blunt statement about the last matches of Peru 2026 Qualifiers

Coach Ricardo Gareca was asked if he had seen the latest performances of the Peruvian team in the 2026 Qualifiers and gave a blunt response.

When journalist Eduardo Combe asked Gareca if he had seen the matches of the 2026 Qualifiers, the Argentine coach responded, “I’m only going to talk about Carlos Lobatón’s game,” as reported on the channel League 1 Max.

Before referring to the Peruvian team, Gareca spoke about the Alberto Gallardo Stadium, praising its spectacular atmosphere. He also mentioned that Carlos Lobatón was one of the best strikers he had within the Peruvian team.

“Everything is good. I don’t think I’ve ever coached here (Alberto Gallardo). Spectacular. Carlos Lobatón is one of those with the best punch. It may be that ‘Loba’ was my first captain because there were important players like Jefferson, ‘Loco’ Vargas. I’m just going to talk about the farewell,” Gareca expressed.

Gareca’s refusal to comment on the team’s recent performances has led to speculation about the coach’s thoughts on the Peruvian team’s performance in the 2026 Qualifiers. The Peruvian national football team has had mixed results in the qualifiers, and fans are eager to hear Gareca’s thoughts on the team’s performance.

