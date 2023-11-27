Home » Peruvian National Team Ricardo Gareca had a blunt statement about the last matches of Peru 2026 Qualifiers
Sports

Peruvian National Team Ricardo Gareca had a blunt statement about the last matches of Peru 2026 Qualifiers

by admin
Peruvian National Team Ricardo Gareca had a blunt statement about the last matches of Peru 2026 Qualifiers

Coach Ricardo Gareca was asked if he had seen the latest performances of the Peruvian team in the 2026 Qualifiers and gave a blunt response.

Ricardo Gareca, the coach of the Peruvian national football team, was present at the Alberto Gallardo Stadium to be part of Carlos Lobatón’s farewell. However, when asked about the team’s recent matches in the 2026 Qualifiers, Gareca responded bluntly.

When journalist Eduardo Combe asked Gareca if he had seen the matches of the 2026 Qualifiers, the Argentine coach responded, “I’m only going to talk about Carlos Lobatón’s game,” as reported on the channel League 1 Max.

Before referring to the Peruvian team, Gareca spoke about the Alberto Gallardo Stadium, praising its spectacular atmosphere. He also mentioned that Carlos Lobatón was one of the best strikers he had within the Peruvian team.

“Everything is good. I don’t think I’ve ever coached here (Alberto Gallardo). Spectacular. Carlos Lobatón is one of those with the best punch. It may be that ‘Loba’ was my first captain because there were important players like Jefferson, ‘Loco’ Vargas. I’m just going to talk about the farewell,” Gareca expressed.

Gareca’s refusal to comment on the team’s recent performances has led to speculation about the coach’s thoughts on the Peruvian team’s performance in the 2026 Qualifiers. The Peruvian national football team has had mixed results in the qualifiers, and fans are eager to hear Gareca’s thoughts on the team’s performance.

See also  Jorge Fossati reached an agreement with the FPF and is the new coach of the Bicolor

You may also like

CRUZ AZUL RUINED CHICHARITO’s party after a win....

Matthias Casse beats two Olympic champions and takes...

Torino-Fiorentina (0-0) – Scattered Considerations

Tadej Pogacar wins after solo ride

Running in snow: everything you need to know

Bundesliga Radio live: 1899 Hoffenheim vs. Werder Bremen

After agreeing with Chapman, SF remains fully in...

EuroLeague, Nikola Jokic praises Mike James: “He’s a...

Düsseldorf gives up its two-goal lead in Hanover

Verstappen dominates the Formula 1 opener, but things...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy