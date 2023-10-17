Headline: “Peruvian Shamans Perform Ritual to Stop Lionel Messi in World Cup Qualifier”

Intro: In an effort to disrupt the Argentine National Team’s winning streak, Peruvian shamans have performed a ritual to hinder Lionel Messi’s performance in the upcoming World Cup qualifier. The shamans, dressed in traditional woolen outfits, prayed and chanted spells after consuming hallucinogenic ayahuasca in the hopes of affecting Messi’s performance on the field. This peculiar ritual has garnered attention due to its viralization and impact on social media.

Content:

The Peruvian ritual took place near the National Stadium in Lima, where the match between Peru and Argentina will be held. A colorful altar was set up with photographs of players from both teams, surrounded by amulets, swords, and flags representing the respective countries. One of the healers used a brown rag doll with an image of Messi, while another targeted Argentine player Nicolas Otamendi by pricking him with pins.

The shaman, Walter Alarcon, explained that they performed ancestral rituals, sticking steel swords and thorns into Messi’s image throughout the night, with the intention of influencing his performance negatively. Alarcon also mentioned using “dead water” to make Messi nervous and provoke cramps. These tactics were aimed at preventing Messi from playing his usual stellar role on the field.

While the focus is primarily on disrupting Messi’s performance, the shamans also worked to ensure success for Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero. They aimed to replicate the methodology used against Neymar and the Brazilian team in a previous match, although it did not yield favorable results for Peru.

The decision to publicly discuss witchcraft and black magic in the context of sports can be seen as unconventional. However, throughout history, there have been countless anecdotes of teams resorting to extra-sports issues in their quest for victory. The Peruvian ritual adds to this list, showcasing the determination of the local team to achieve a positive outcome in their World Cup qualifier.

Conclusion:

As the World Cup qualifier approaches, the Peruvian ritual performed by shamans to disrupt Lionel Messi’s performance has gained attention and sparked debate. While the effectiveness of such practices is questionable, the determination of the Peruvian team to secure a victory against Argentina is evident. Only time will tell if these rituals will have any impact on the outcome of the match.

