Peruvian team | Seven average changes per game: reasons that explain the failure of the Juan Reynoso era | FPF | Juan Carlos Oblitas | SPORTS-TOTAL

OPINION: “The federation has made a series of decisions that are more emotional than rational regarding money”: the modus operandi in the FPF

Meetings go, Boards come. There is talk of the stratospheric amounts that it will cost to remove the technician, clauses and contractual issues. But it is also necessary to analyze his performance with the national team’s jersey, the mistakes that have led him to this extreme situation in which the Peruvian fan himself shouted at him to leave the national team in three consecutive games: against Argentina and Venezuela in Lima. , and against Bolivia in La Paz. In those three games he got a point after the 1-1 draw with Vinotinto last month.

Reynoso failed countless times. He never managed to take the hand of a team that, despite the poor individual performance of some leaders, had laid its foundations very well after almost eight years of continuous success with Ricardo Gareca at the helm. A clear symptom of what was stated above: he was never able to repeat an eleven in the six rounds of the Qualifiers, either due to an injury to a player or a technical decision, despite having had eight friendlies prior to the tournament. The only ones who played every minute of every game were Pedro Gallese and Yoshimar Yotún. The latter started the matches in his usual position, inside, but in a couple of matches he had to be a left winger, the position in which he played in his first years as a professional.

He used a total of 30 players in his first six games, of which 24 were starters at some point. In none of the three previous processes did anything similar happen: for Brazil 2014, Sergio Markarián used 28 and fielded 24, although he directed one less match because Peru rested on the third day of the tournament; Ricardo Gareca on the way to Russia 2018 tried with 26 and fielded 21, and for Qatar 2022 he used 27 and 20 were starters.

Furthermore, he was never able to use the same tactical system. Although it is true in defense he always maintained the line of four, in the attack zone and the middle there were variations. The lack of offensive weight made Reynoso look for options without finding answers. The coach used 4-2-3-1 (twice) with wingers with defensive tasks, 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 leaving out the wingers and 4-3-3 (twice) with a kind of triangle in the middle. That’s complicated.

The big problem of not building a base

Something that Juan Reynoso did not achieve in his brief time with the Peruvian team was not finding a base. Of the four lines that make up a team (goalkeeper, defense, midfield and forward), only Gallese and Yotún repeated. In the case of Venezuela, the last rival, for example, coach Sergio Batista did and with four friendlies prior to the Qualifiers, half of those the Peruvian had. Bocha has used 27 players, of which 20 have been starters at some point. But the difference is that five players have started the game on all five dates: goalkeeper Romo, defenders Gonzalez and Osorio, midfielder Herrera and forward Rondón. That is to say, he does have a spine to lean on.

Injuries have also been detrimental in the process. Gianluca Lapadula, considered a starter for Juan, could not be in the first four dates due to an ankle operation. When he returned, against Bolivia in La Paz, he started the game ahead of Paolo Guerrero (he had been lining up in Bambino’s place), despite only accumulating 89 minutes with his club, Cagliari of Italy. Against Venezuela, he was once again part of the starting lineup and the Predator entered in the 84th minute, without time to do anything.

The same thing happened with Luis Abram and Alexander Callens. Abram started the first four games, being the only one in the defense who did not rotate: he paired with Miguel Araujo (vs. Paraguay), Tapia (vs. Brazil), Zambrano (vs. Chile), and Santamaría (vs. Argentina). When Callens was recovered from his injury, Reynoso decided to put him on and Abram even left him off the substitute bench.

Renato Tapia is the third player who has added the most minutes (405′), only behind Gallese and Yotún. However, the coach seems not to have found the best position for him. Renato has played as a midfielder and as a center back. At the back is where he showed the best performance, but Reynoso still alternated him. Andy Polo is another example: he played as a winger or right midfielder despite showing that he did not have the level for the Qualifiers and in the defeat against Chile, he was used as a left midfielder, an almost unprecedented position for him.

Nor did the process of generational change begin. If Piero Quispe, Joao Grimaldo and Franco Zanelatto played it was more out of pressure than out of their own conviction. In fact, he criticized League 1, the tournament that most nourished him with twelve players.

Thus it was impossible for a project, without head or tail, to continue.

