Victoria Libertas Pesaro – regarding what was reported in today’s edition of Resto del Carlino Pesaro in the comment signed by Maurizio Gennari entitled ‘The glorious mystery of Gudmundsson’ – specifies that the player Jon Axel Gudmundsson was not available for the match against Trento as – following the blunt trauma to his right shoulder suffered in the match against Brescia – he had been prescribed a two-week period of differentiated work and therapies by the medical staff and by the orthopedic consultant. The player’s unavailability had been reiterated both by the Sporting Director in the press the day before the match and by the Head Coach in the pre-match interview released on the Eleven Sports platform.

The Company – in situations involving the physical conditions of the members – therefore invites you to comply with the statements of its representatives.