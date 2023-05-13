Home » Pesaro, Visconti: “Against Milan we can’t afford errors of concentration”
Speaking to “Il Resto del Carlino – Pesaro”, Riccardo Visconti underlined his overwhelming joy at the end of the match against Tortona which guaranteed the playoffs for Carpegna Prosciutto: “My reaction was perhaps even a little disproportionate compared to what we reached, but the spasmodic wait that elapsed between our victory and that of Scafati, which seemed very long to me, unleashed a very strong emotion within me. I was too sorry after such a good game against Tortona to be left out and come out empty handed. I may have exaggerated in joy but that’s how I am, I’m always myself “.

But now his mind is all on the match against Milan: “In addition to the two games in the league, we also faced them in a friendly match in Vigevano in the preseason. We know them well, we know what they are worth: a long and talented team. We have prepared ourselves in the best possible way, we know it will be a very physical battle in which we will have to stay focused for 40 minutes because if you pay for a mistake once with a normal team, with them you pay double”.

Surely the locker room is still very united: “It has never frayed even on the toughest days. But in sport, as in life, there are moments when things don’t want to go the right way, maybe we were a little disheartened by the things that happened, the games we missed in the last quarter, the opponents who weren’t wrong a basket, things that made us demoralize, but never disunite. Surely what happened on Sunday is a great load of enthusiasm that galvanized us and it’s important to be able to enjoy these playoffs from a psychological point of view, as well as play them “.

