On holiday with your pet, easy to say more difficult to realize. But not in pet friendly Istria: in this sense the Croatian peninsula a few km from the Italian border, try to make a difference on the European scene. With a long history of hospitality, the region has grown over the years creating suitable spaces for everyone, from beaches to restaurants, hotels, tourist villages, private accommodation and glamping.

Pet friendly Istria: beaches, restaurants, paths, campsites and natural parks suitable for Fido

Not only that: in Istria, experiences can also be transformed into adventures to live with your dogfrom walks in natural parks to coastal paths to walk freely, without forgetting visits to cities of art.

Poreč (Parenzo), 99% pet-friendly

On the western coast of Istria, Poreč stands out thanks to its beaches, its fish restaurants and its magnificent old town from the Roman era. But the town boasts a record that few others can match: here pets are welcome in 99% of the restaurants, bars and shops. In the (rare) case in which access is not allowed to them, a corner is regularly provided at the entrance where they can be kept waiting while their owners go shopping.

Added to this are a dozen nearby dog ​​beaches, as well as pet-friendly apartments and a multitude of green areas and walks. Inside the Lanterna Premium Camping Resort, there is even a special training camp for dogs.

At the (natural) park with the dog

Not only beach life, because Istria offers much more in summer. For example, a visit to Cape Cape (Kamenjak), the extreme tip of the Croatian peninsula, a natural oasis made up of coastal paths surrounded by Mediterranean vegetation, where you can explore nature and refresh yourself with a dip in the Adriatic: a wild and authentic experience, also possible with the dog in tow. Although there is a free fauna in Brijuni, both domestic and exotic animals, you can also visit this national park by observing the prescribed behavior with your dog.

Plenty of pet-friendly beaches

Lots of opportunities for stay by the sea with your petsscattered throughout the peninsula. In the campsites there is a specific area of ​​the beach where dogs are allowed. Among the most beautiful and welcoming beaches we point out those in the area of Umag (Umago), where dogs are welcome on all beaches within the Park Umag, Finida, Kanegra, Stella Maris and Savudrija (ex Pineta) campsites. In scenography Novigrad, a jewel of the northern Adriatic, there are precise signs indicating the area allowed for dogs to enter inside the Sirena campsites, as well as in the Aminess Maravea Camping Resort and the Aminess Laguna hotel. Outside the city center, in the Castania bay, there is a place that has the shape of a dog house, Dog Dreams Beach and Bar. Those who visit the Aquapark Istralandia find a Kennel Service, which allows visitors to leave their pets in the appropriate boxes for dogs.

And then again: a Vrsar (Orsera) e Fountain (Fountains) Four-legged friends are welcome in the Porto Sole, Koversada, Valkanela and Polidor campsites, as well as on the beach that goes from the marina to Gradska plaža (city beach).

For those who decide to visit the city of Rovinj (Rovigno), the destinations to experience in the company of your dog are the bay of Lone, Cuvi, Kaštelan, Veštar, Cisterna and the Scaraba beach inside the Punta Corrente park. In the vicinity of Bale (Valley) instead there are the pebble and rocky beaches of San Polo and Colone, where dogs are allowed in a signposted area. In the area of Pula (Pattern) enchanting pet-friendly beaches stand out near the small port of the Stoia campsite, in Saccorgiana in front of the tourist village, near the lighthouse at Punta Verudella, at the Idroscalo (Hidrobaza) and in the inlet of Stignano, as well as at the Grotte dei colombi and to Valovine. Visiting the magnificent Pula Arena and climbing to admire the Kaštel hill you can treat your dog to a long walk through the protected Šijan forest, ideal for games and wild runs in the clearing.

Also trails in Fazana they are pleasant to walk with your dogs. Among these is the particular Path of the “Good Vibrations”, dotted with artistic benches and swings. During the journey you can choose various musical carpets: sounds of nature, piano music or a male choir. After the walk, you can choose Bi Dog Beach at Bi Village resort or Bodinka beach. Instead, on the east coast of the peninsula, a Rabacfor our four-legged friends there is the Girandella beach.

Only caveat: some beaches are open to dogs all day, others only at certain times of the day: it is therefore advisable to check in advance with the local managements.

While planning your trip, you should also check the entry conditions for pets in Croatia. Valid identification documents, such as a passport and microchip, and proof of regular vaccination are usually included.

Finally, for all needs on site, there are veterinary facilities, specialized pet shops and salons for care and beauty. After all, it is also a well-deserved vacation for them.

