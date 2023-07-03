Title: Pete Alonso Aims for Third Home Run Festival Title in Seattle

NEW YORK – Pete Alonso, the powerhouse first baseman for the New York Mets, is making waves as one of the most formidable hitters in Major League Baseball. As of recently, Alonso ranks third in the majors with 24 home runs and boasts 55 RBIs, tying him for first place on the team.

His extraordinary performance has earned him a spot on the National League team for the upcoming All-Star Game, set to take place on July 11 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. This will mark Alonso’s third appearance at the Mid-Season Classic, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s top players.

Expressing his excitement about the selection, Alonso said, “It is wonderful. A tremendous honor. I am excited to represent the Mets in Seattle.”

In another exciting development, Alonso revealed during Sunday’s game on ESPN that he will also be participating in the Home Run Festival as part of the All-Star festivities. This will be his fourth Home Run Derby appearance in his five years in the league. Alonso emerged as champion in 2019 and 2021, and now has the opportunity to join the legendary Ken Griffey Jr. as the only players to capture three Home Run Festival titles.

The Home Run Festival will showcase Alonso’s immense power and batting prowess in front of a global audience. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his remarkable hitting skills on full display once again.

As Alonso heads to Seattle to participate in both the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game, he carries the hopes of Mets fans and baseball enthusiasts alike. With his potent swing and unwavering determination, Alonso is poised to make history and solidify his status as one of the game’s great power hitters.

Catch all the action of the Home Run Festival and All-Star Game on July 11, as Pete Alonso aims to etch his name further into baseball lore.

