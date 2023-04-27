PETE LATZO WELTERWEIGHT WORLD TITLE VS MICKEY WALKER TO AVENGE BROTHER – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

In the case of Latzo there are at least two certaintieswhen we talk about boxing in the mid-twenties: one is that when it comes to fighting, the brothers Steve and Pete really know how to do it, the other is that they have a common enemy, who responds to the name of Mickey Walker. And now, I’ll tell you why.

The context, you understand, is that of the noisy and blood-soaked rings of America in the roaring years, when purebred champions abound and the challenges between boxers are a sort of duel to the last punch. The Latzos are from Colerain, Pennsylvania, and if to make ends meet they work in the coal mines that are certainly not lacking in those parts, Steve, as well as Jo, who also wears boxing gloves without achieving the same excellent results as two younger brothers, he already acquires a certain notoriety, giving rise to heated duels with local boxers. AND until January 15, 1923 Mickey Walker, reigning welterweight world champion, authentic ruler of the category, knocks out Steve in the third round, in Philadelphiaimparting a first, severe lesson to the boxers of the Latzo house.

There will be no other chance for Steve to be able to avenge that defeat, and if yet another brother, Mike, is Pete’s first manager, that’s the young scion of the family, born in 1902, a few months later, exactly on March 22, 1923on his 60th fight in a pro career that began in 1919 and continued with a record of 49 wins and 10 losses, he in turn climbs into the ring against Walkerfor the challenge that al 113th Regiment Armory di NewarkNew Jersey, in front of a crowd of over 10,000, the world welterweight belt is up for grabs. The reigning champion is definitely superior, Latzo takes a bit from all sides, goes to the mat in the fourth round for a left to the jaw, in the twelfth he risks the knockout for another hook to the chin, but finally, dazed but not dejected, he stands, losing for what was defined at the time as “newspaper decision“.

Defeated in the result but never tamed, Pete swears to himself, and also to his brother Steve who suffered the shame of the knockout before him, that the day will come when the family will have satisfactionand in the following years, one after the other, he collects prestigious victories, such as those with Willie Harmon and Georgie Levine, and unexpected missteps, such as with Frankie Schoell, Bermondsey Billy Wells and Morrie Schlaifer, who knocks him down three times , before show up, in dazzling form, at his very personal appointment with the history of boxing.

It is May 20, 1926the ring is that of the Watres Armory di Scranton ed the gloves to cross are those, and could it be otherwise?, of Mickey Walker, who in the meantime, after that first meeting with Pete, has defended the welterweight world champion title five more times. The holder of the belt is given the favorite, 3-1 in the bookmakers’ odds, but what you don’t expect really happens. Latzo, a talented left-handed albeit not endowed with great power, fights on par with his very strong opponent, responding blow for blow, indeed scoringaccording to the indications of theAssociated Press, no less than five rounds in his favor against Walker’s three and two draws, with the two race judges finally assigning the title to the challenger in the jubilation of the 12,000 fans who fill the stands.

1926 will be the golden year of Pete Latzo, who will defend the title, look at the coincidence, against Harmon and Levinebut what counts, on the evening of May 20, in the act of wearing the welterweight world champion belt, is that yes, in the Latzo house not only do you know how to punch, but also the shame of the defeat against the “enemy” Walker has been washed. And he really deserves to be told around.