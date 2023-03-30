Home Sports Peter Bleiker, the climber from the Rhine Valley
Peter Bleiker, the climber from the Rhine Valley

Peter Bleiker, the climber from the Rhine Valley

“We could hardly invite him into the trailer” – Peter Bleiker from Altstätter about his top horse and promotion to the elite squad

The Altstätter show jumper Peter Bleiker made it into the elite squad at the age of 42. He dreams of taking part in the CSIO in St.Gallen. And may soon get a second top horse.

Peter Bleiker with his top horse Babalou with the distinctive blaze on his nose.

Image: Peter Wyrsch

Peter Bleiker is a late entrant in show jumping. At the age of 42, the former insurance specialist from Altstätten was part of the Swiss elite squad for the first time and celebrated his Nations Cup debut in Vilamoura, Portugal.

