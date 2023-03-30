12
“We could hardly invite him into the trailer” – Peter Bleiker from Altstätter about his top horse and promotion to the elite squad
The Altstätter show jumper Peter Bleiker made it into the elite squad at the age of 42. He dreams of taking part in the CSIO in St.Gallen. And may soon get a second top horse.
Peter Bleiker is a late entrant in show jumping. At the age of 42, the former insurance specialist from Altstätten was part of the Swiss elite squad for the first time and celebrated his Nations Cup debut in Vilamoura, Portugal.