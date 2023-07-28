Peter Knäbel: “My goal is to establish Schalke in the Bundesliga”

FC Schalke is starting the new season of the second Bundesliga with great ambitions. “I stand by my statement that we want to move up. That is my claim. If we manage to cope with setbacks, we have a huge pawn with the home stadium and the fans,” said Thomas Reis before the opening game on Friday (8:30 p.m. / Sky) at Hamburger SV. The 49-year-old coach referred to the high expectations of the Schalke attachment: “The euphoria is incredibly high. You have to do justice to that. It’s normal for you to be one of the favorites after being relegated.”

Peter Knäbel, sports director of the traditional club, also supports the objective. In an interview with “Sport Bild”, the 56-year-old talks about Schalke’s long-term plans and the club’s greatest talent for many years.

Ask: Ron Schallenberg, Bryan Lasme, Paul Seguin, Lino Tempelmann, goalkeeper Marius Müller – these are Schalke’s additions. How do you rate the transfer summer so far, Mr. Knäbel?

Peter Knäbel: We are very satisfied with André Hechelmann’s work (Schalke’s sports director; ed.) and his team. But I don’t give a grade, others should do that. So far we have been able to implement exactly what we set out to do. I recently cleared out my laptop and read older meeting minutes. In which, a few months ago, we put down in writing what plans we had for squad planning. And when I look at them now, I have to say: we hit them pretty well!

Ask: What do you say to the following thesis: The squad was stronger in the promotion season two years ago than it is now.

Knäbel: Such a comparison often has the following catch: one usually compares the beginning and the end. So the current squad with how it was at the end of the promotion season. That’s unfair. Let’s be honest: The names Itakura and Ouwejan – what did they say to people? Marius Bülter – not everyone cheered when we signed him. The team that develops best over a season and together forms a promotion mentality is promoted. That’s how it was two years ago.

Ask: What would be your bet that Schalke make it to promotion?

Knäbel: That would be a lot. But I bet at most in a small private circle. In football, I rely on perseverance.

Ask: You and the entire board recently said that Schalke wanted to be in the top 6 of the Bundesliga again in the long term. Was that a state of intoxication – or is that realistic?

Knäbel: No, that was in a perfectly clear mind. It’s about a long-term, strategic approach – we want to earn it through good decisions and hard work to be able to compete for the top 6 again. And we have already said it several times: the time horizon is not one or two years, but rather a very long term. An emotional structure like Schalke in particular needs a clear, substantive plan during the week. Other clubs have also managed to work their way up step by step. Why shouldn’t we do the same? Why shouldn’t that apply to the most emotional club in the league? We don’t think it’s presumptuous, we’re FC Schalke 04. And to anyone who says we’re crazy, I’ll answer: It’s our job to bring Schalke towards the top 6 in the Bundesliga – in the long term and without hara-kiri.

Peter Knäbel has developed a long-term sports concept for FC Schalke

Source: dpa/Tim Rehbein

Ask: Schalke finally have a real gem again in 17-year-old Assan Ouédraogo. Do you sometimes wish that he was already 20 years old?

Knäbel: No not at all. The phase he is now going through is the supreme discipline. He’s still a youth player, but he can keep up with the pros. But that’s not his only challenge: He’s supposed to do his Abitur, he probably has a U17 World Cup ahead of him in November. What encourages me: A coach like Thomas Reis is a blessing for Assan. Thomas has worked in the youth field and knows exactly what goes on in the minds of young players. When he has to get dressed in training – and when he has to send the players to the ice cream parlor for spaghetti ice cream. Assan must be allowed to make mistakes, we will give him the time and the space. It’s great fun to forge such a player. Unfortunately, there are now far too few such players in Germany in the various vintages.

Ask: What do you mean?

Knäbel: I ask myself: Why hasn’t we had someone at the DFB for such a long time who is strategically responsible for youth development? In an interview, Markus Krösche initiated the right discussion, which I would like to add one more point to: We urgently need someone who will work closely with the clubs to promote young talent. Just like Matthias Sammer did once before when he was DFB sporting director. We need someone like him, a strong, qualified individual. I’m really worried because we’re losing speed every day in Germany. I last saw our U21 team at the European Championship against a reinforced B team from England (0:2; d. Red.). As a football representative of Germany, you don’t want to see that again, it just hurts. That must not be. I can’t understand how this topic got out of focus.

Assan Ouedraogo is considered the greatest talent Schalke has produced in years

Source: dpa/Tim Rehbein

Ask: Suppose Schalke wins four games and draws before the first international break in September. Is there already a new contract for Thomas Reis?

Knäbel: We all want the greatest possible continuity, and we’ve already told each other that. Your idea implies that we are successful. And if it is successful, none of us will have any worries in that regard. Because Thomas understood extremely quickly how Schalke works.

Ask: Your contract will also expire next summer. Do you feel special pressure?

Knäbel: No. My goal is and remains to re-establish Schalke in the Bundesliga. Nothing changed about that. You have to be honest: When I was appointed to the board in spring 2021, Christina Rühl-Hamers and I, together with our employees, first had to secure the future of the association. I am sure that I have contributed a lot to the fact that we made it. We have a sporting perspective, even though we unfortunately missed out on staying up at the first attempt. Personal continuity is very helpful for our goals and our path. I don’t want to anticipate the talks with the Supervisory Board, but in terms of content, precisely this continuity is our common goal.

