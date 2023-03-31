At 33, the Czech, ranked 12th in the world, will face in the semi-finals this Friday the Romanian Sorana Cirstea, surprise faller of Aryna Sabalenka, the winner of the Australian Open. Quarter-finalist in Indian Wells a fortnight ago, and still dangerous in fast conditions, Kvitova, double Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014), had not reached this stage of the competition since her lost final in Cincinnati last week. last year, against Caroline Garcia.