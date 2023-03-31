Home Sports Petra Kvitova qualified for the semi-finals in Miami
Petra Kvitova qualified for the semi-finals in Miami

Quarter-finalist twice in Miami, Petra Kvitova had never crossed the doors of the last four in Florida. It is now done, after her victory at the expense of the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova (28 years old, 18th in the world) in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 6-3) and 2h12 of play.

At 33, the Czech, ranked 12th in the world, will face in the semi-finals this Friday the Romanian Sorana Cirstea, surprise faller of Aryna Sabalenka, the winner of the Australian Open. Quarter-finalist in Indian Wells a fortnight ago, and still dangerous in fast conditions, Kvitova, double Wimbledon champion (2011 and 2014), had not reached this stage of the competition since her lost final in Cincinnati last week. last year, against Caroline Garcia.

