Petronas Lubrificants International partner e main sponsor di Energica Motor Company – Sport Marketing News

Energica Motor Companya leader in high-performance electric motorcycles and system integration for electric vehicles, has joined forces with the lubricant giant, PETRONAS Lubricants Internationalwhich becomes Energica’s Industrial Partner and Main Sponsor of Energica Racing America for the 2023 season.

Energica is currently supporting the Tytlers Cycle Racing team in Roland Sand Design’s Super Hooligan National Championship, part of the MotoAmerica series, supplying bikes as well as invaluable training know-how. Energica is the only electric manufacturer to compete in this category, challenging for the whole season the other motor manufacturers who field “more traditional” internal combustion engines ICE (Internal Combustion Engine).

“We continue to make history. Racing has always been in our DNA since the beginning, and after making history in MotoE for four years, we have accepted a new challenge together with Tytlers Cycle Racing. What makes this even more incredible is having a partner of the caliber of PETRONAS Lubricants International by our side, who will help us set a new milestone in the history of motorsport,” he says Giampiero Testoni, CTO of Energica Motor Company.

“PETRONAS Lubricants International is constantly looking for ways to support the electric vehicle industry, including in the motorsport scene. This partnership opens up significant opportunities in the development of EV fluids for all types of electric vehicles including trucks, light commercial vehicles, passenger cars and motorcycles. It is a testament to our ability to tailor tailor-made solutions for the full range of fluid applications in electrified powertrains,” he added. Hezlinn Idris, Managing Director e Group CEO di PETRONAS Lubricants International.

Il second round of the 2023 Super Hooligan National Championship will take place from June 23-25 al Ridge Motorsports Park di SheltonWashington State (about 90 miles from Seattle).