Petrucci: “Head to Salernitana, everything else to basketball”

Thus Gianni Petrucci, president of FIP, on his new commitment with Salernitana on the sidelines of the pre-season retreat of the team from Campania: “It is a debut in Salernitana, even if I am still president of Italian basketball. We have a World Cup in the Philippines, so it’s clear that my head is in Salernitana but everything else is in basketball. We have an important and difficult world championship which is also an Olympic qualification, we hope to go on. Then our coach Gianmarco Pozzecco wants to get to know Paulo Sousa’s techniques right away and I hope they meet as soon as possible (…) I’m happy to collaborate with this club, I tiptoe in. I have a lot of experience (…) I have held other positions, for 14 years I was president of Coni, no one can beat this record, I say this with sympathy for Malagò. (…) Football is my world, it made me known and gave me so much. Basketball is giving me now. My future belongs to Salernitana”.

