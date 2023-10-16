Home » PGA Shriners Children’s Open: Tom Kim retains title in style in Las Vegas
PGA Shriners Children's Open: Tom Kim retains title in style in Las Vegas

PGA Shriners Children’s Open: Tom Kim retains title in style in Las Vegas

Kim’s third round of 62 put him well in contention for the title-20 T Kim (Kor); -19 A Hadwin (Can), -18 E Cole (US), A Noren (Swe), JT Poston (US), T Pendrith (Can)Selected others: -14 C Tarrren (Eng); -13 H Hall (Eng); -12 M Wallace (Eng), A Rai (Eng), B Taylor (Eng)Full leaderboard

South Korea’s Tom Kim held off Canada’s Adam Hadwin over the closing holes to retain his PGA Shriners Children’s Open title at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

It was enough to beat Hadwin by one shot and win his third PGA Tour title.

Kim sank a 12-foot birdie putt at the 15th and Hadwin paid the price for a bogey at the 16th.

“It has been a long season,” said Kim. “I’m very fortunate to defend. I’ve learned so much this year. It has been a blessing. It has been very humbling.”

Kim, the world number 16, birdied three of the first four holes before back-to-back bogeys at five and six dropped him out of the lead but he recovered with birdies at the ninth, 12th and 13th to take control.

On Friday, US Solheim Cup star Lexi Thompson fell short of making the cut on her PGA Tour debut, missing out by three strokes.

