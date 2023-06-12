PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF agreement investigated by US Senate

The US Senate has written directly to Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour

The US Senate is investigating the planned commercial merger between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The PGA Tour and PIF-funded LIV Golf have been written to by Richard Blumnethal, chairman of the permanent subcommittee on investigation, asking for all documents relating to the plan.

“PIF’s role as an arm of the Saudi government and PGA Tour’s sudden and drastic reversal of position concerning LIV Golf raises serious questions,” wrote Blumenthal.

“Prior to this agreement, PGA Tour was one of the loudest critics of LIV Golf’s affiliation with Saudi Arabia.”

The documents requested must be provided by 26 June.

Blumenthal, the Democratic Party senator for Connecticut, also talks about the “risks posed by a foreign government entity assuming control over a cherished American institution” and notes that the PIF is using its investment in sport to “further the Saudi government’s strategic objectives”.

Last week’s announcement of the merger followed a year of disruption in the men’s game and was met by shock with the majority of players.