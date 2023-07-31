PGA Tour : Lee Hodges s’impose au 3M Open

For Sunday players, with a double-digit handicap, it is one of the most complicated clubs to master, on the course, on the second shot of Par 5, without a tee. At the top level, it’s not the same story. Lee Hodges thus made a demonstration with his Bois 3, this Sunday, club which allowed him to release two darts synonymous with eagle, at 6 and 12, just to knock out a tournament which he already had more or less in the pocket despite some less mastered crisps.

The American (28 years old, 110th in the world) therefore raises his first PGA trophy. A success built from the first two rounds (63, 64), consolidated on Saturday (66) and locked this Sunday (-5 over the day): “It’s the longest week of my life, I’ve been supported by a great crew. “Here he is qualified for the final of the FedEx Cup and with his ticket for the Masters 2024. A strike.

TJ Poston has always remained at several lengths, even if he will have chained 55 holes without bogey straddling the four towers. Taking all the risks on 18, with a hybrid in the penalty area and the ball well underfoot, the American went into the water. Greedy and punished (triple bogey), he finally had to share second place with the Scotsman Martin Laird and the American Kevin Streelman (-17).

Defending champion, Tony Finau had to settle for 7th place (-15) after a too neutral Sunday (-1). For the record, know that Beau Hossler chained 8 birdies (from 9 to 16) to sign a royal Sunday (62) and become embedded in the Top 15 (13th), which seemed illusory at the start of this final round.